

Investor Webinar Presentation

Perth, Mar 7, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited ( ASX:BPH ) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 8th March 2024 from 12:30pm AEDT/ 9:30am AWST.



David Breeze - Managing Director and Executive Chairman will provide an overview of the Company, which is a diversified company holding investments in biotechnology and resources. BPH holds a significant interest (36%) in unlisted oil and gas exploration company Advent Energy Ltd.



This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.



To access further details of the event and to register, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/M7086R6X





About BPH Energy Limited





BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).

Related Companies