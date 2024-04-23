

Odin-2 Update

Melbourne, April 23, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd ( ASX:VEN ), 50% interest-holder and Operator of the ATP 2021 Joint Venture (other interest-holders: Metgasco Ltd, 25%; and Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd, 25%) provides an update to the announcement of 10 April 2024 concerning the timing of Odin-2 following rainfall in the Cooper Basin.



Site operations have commenced following the restoration of ground access with civil works on the road and lease builds underway. Following completion of civil work, a 3-day rig mobilisation will commence, to be followed by pre-spud maintenance and check.



Current schedules have well spud to occur by late in the week commencing 6 May 2024. As advised in the investor presentation lodged 27 March 2024, well duration is anticipated to be 3 to 4 weeks, based on midrange expectations.



Vintage will provide further updates on timing of the Odin appraisal drilling as clarity and certainty permit.





About Vintage Energy Ltd





Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.

Related Companies