Perth, May 3, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited ( ASX:BPH ) is pleased to advise that investee Advent Energy Ltd has been offered and accepted a renewal of Retention Licence 1 (RL1) in by the Northern Territory Government for a five-year term.



Advent, through its wholly owned subsidiary Onshore Energy Pty Ltd, holds a 100 % interest in RL1 and is operator of the Retention Licence in the onshore Bonaparte Basin in northern Australia.



The Bonaparte Basin is a highly prospective, petroliferous basin, with significant prospective potential for reserves of oil and gas. Most of the basin is located offshore, covering 250,000 square kilometres, compared to just over 20,000 square kilometres onshore and is recognized as one of Australia's most prolific offshore hydrocarbon producing basin (after the Northern Carnarvon and Gippsland basins).



Retention Licence RL1 in the Northern Territory is 166 square kilometres in area and covers the Weaber Gas Field, originally discovered in 1985.



The renewal instruments are to be forwarded to Advent.





About BPH Energy Limited





BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).

