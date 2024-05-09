  Vintage Energy Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Odin-2 Rig Mobilisation
Melbourne, May 9, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd (googlechartASX:VEN), 50% interest-holder and Operator of the ATP 2021 Joint Venture (other interest-holders: Metgasco Ltd, 25%; and Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd, 25%) provides an update to the announcement of 23 April 2024 on the Odin-2 appraisal well.

The SLR 184 drilling rig has mobilised to the Odin-2 well site and is currently rigging up and undergoing routine pre-spud inspection. Spudding of the well is anticipated to occur on, or shortly after, 12 May 2024 subject to rig acceptance and potential significant rainfall.

Odin-2 is located 1.1 km north-east of the gas producing Odin-1 appraisal well.

About Vintage Energy Ltd

Vintage Energy LtdVintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.

Contact
Neil Gibbins
Managing Director
+61 8 7477 7680
info@vintageenergy.com.au

Don Murchland
Investor relations
+61 439 300 932
don.murchland@vintageenergy.com.au



