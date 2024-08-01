

Odin Field Returns to Production

Melbourne, Aug 1, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd ( ASX:VEN ), 50% interest-holder and Operator of the PRL 211 and ATP 2021 Joint Ventures (other interest-holders: Metgasco Ltd, 25%; and Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd, 25%) advises Odin-1 has returned to production and maintained a stable raw gas flow rate averaging 1.4 MM scf/d over the 44 hour period since approximately 1:00 pm 30 July 2024.



As reported on 16 July, disruption to road access caused by rainfall in the opening fortnight of the month had prevented manual restart of the well, which had been shut-in on 2 July due to a wireless communication issue closing the surface safety valve (SSV) . The well has been largely offline in this period.



Expectations for Odin-2 completion and production optimisation work planned for Odin-1 and Vali-2 are unchanged since the advice of 16 July: subject to weather conditions these operations are expected to commence in the coming weeks.





About Vintage Energy Ltd





Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.

Related Companies