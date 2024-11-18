

Investee Cortical Dynamics Presentation

Perth, Nov 18, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited ( ASX:BPH ) provide a presentation by investee Cortical Dynamics at the Health Innovation Frontier Forum on 18th November 2024. This event will showcase the intersection between technology, health and community.



*To view the presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/91TD2JM9





About BPH Energy Limited





BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).

Related Companies