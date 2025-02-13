

PEP11 Update Federal Court Judicial Review

Perth, Feb 13, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited ( ASX:BPH ) advises that investee Advent Energy Limited's (BPH 36.1% direct interest) 100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd has applied to the Federal Court for an Originating Application for judicial review pursuant to s 5 of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth) and s 39B of the Judiciary Act 1903 (Cth) to review a Decision of the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority, constituted under section 56 of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth). By the Decision, the Joint Authority refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021 to vary and suspend the conditions of the PEP-11 Permit, pursuant to section 264(2) of the Act, and to extend the term of the PEP 11 Permit, pursuant to section 265 of the Act.



The Originating Application seeks:



1. An order quashing or setting aside the Decision;



2. A declaration that the Decision is void and of no effect; and



3. An order remitting the First Application and Second Application to the Joint Authority for reconsideration according to law.



Asset Energy Pty Ltd is a 100 % owned subsidiary of Advent Energy Ltd and has lodged the appeal as Operator for and on behalf of the PEP11 Joint Venture Partners, Bounty Oil and Gas NL ( ASX:BUY ) and Asset Energy Pty Ltd.





About BPH Energy Limited





BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).

Related Companies