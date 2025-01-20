

PEP 11 Update

Perth, Jan 20, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited ( ASX:BPH ) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL ( ASX:BUY ) as the PEP 11 Joint Venture announce that they have on 17 January 2025 been given notice by the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) that the Joint Authority has refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021. The PEP 11 permit will continue in force for a period of 2 months from 17 January 2025.



The Joint Venture has statutory legal rights to seek a review of the decisions referred to in the notice under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 and is obtaining legal advice on such a review process.





