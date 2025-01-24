

December 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Jan 24, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Great Western Exploration Limited ( ASX:GTE ) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the three months to 31 December 2024 (December 2024 Quarter).



Great Western prepares for three potential company-making drill programs. Drilling will test compelling, well-defined copper, gold and niobium targets in WA.



Key Points:



Oval and Oval South Copper-Gold Targets



- The first phase of the Oval Copper-Gold drilling programme was completed, with two diamond holes drilled ranging in depth from 600 to 800 metres. Assay results from these drill-holes are anticipated to be returned in February 2025.



- Down-hole electromagnetic (DHEM) surveying of the two holes commenced, but was suspended due to localised heavy rainfall and is expected to be completed in January.



- Great Western believes that both the giant Oval and Oval South copper-gold targets are highly prospective, with this interpretation supported by the coincident geophysical anomalism, the targets' location on a major crustal mantle tapping fault that is intersected by a basin defining growth fault (that focused mineralised fluids), and favourable stratigraphy of the Yerrida Basin to host mineralisation.



- The DHEM and assay results will be used to help plan the next phase of exploration drilling. Sumo Niobium Target



- The Sumo Niobium Target is a large, robust and coherent 2km long by 1km wide lag niobium soil anomaly within Great Western's 100% owned Yerrida North Project, located on magnetic and gravity highs.



- Sumo's prospectivity is highlighted by coincident pathfinder geochemistry which supports the potential for a niobium-mineralised system. Field reconnaissance verified Sumo as insitu with the anomalism not related to transported sedimentary material), with sampling and analysis confirming the target is drill-ready.



- The access approvals process to drill at Sumu is well advanced, with drilling anticipated to be completed in the first half of 2025.



Juggernaut VHMS Copper-Gold Targets



- The interpreted Juggernaut Volcanic Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) copper-gold mineralised system is located 70kms south-east of the DeGrussa and Monty Copper-Gold Deposits.



- The Juggernaut VHMS copper-gold targets were defined by comprehensive field work programmes, that included geological mapping, surface sampling, modelling and interpretation.



- The Company has defined six VHMS DeGrussa-style copper-gold targets, which are all individually defined by their individual stratigraphic, structural, and geochemical attributes. This style of mineralisation (VHMS) often form in clusters of deposits, and the Company interprets that the six targets represent this mineralisation characteristic.



- The access approvals process commenced during the December 2024 Quarter and is advanced, with drilling scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2025.



Yandal West



- In December 2024 the Company entered into a binding agreement to sell the tenements in the Company's non-core Yandal West Gold Project to Albion Resources ( ASX:ALB ) in an all script transaction.



- Completion of the agreement is anticipated to occur before the end of January 2025, following Albion shareholder approval on 22 January 2025, and subject to GTE delivering any deeds of assignment and other standard conditions.



Corporate



- In August 2024 and October 2024, the Company raised a total of ~$6 million (before costs) in two placements, ensuring its upcoming drilling programs are fully-funded.



