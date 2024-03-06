loading.........

Perth, Mar 6, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - As part of the investor lunch series detailed above, Great Western Exploration ( ASX:GTE ) is delighted to share a video presentation regarding the giant Oval and Oval South Targets. The Oval target was originally defined by Rio Tinto as an electromagnetic high, who drilled the target but failed to reach the depth of conductor. Modelling of the anomaly utilising modern and appropriate geophysical techniques found the conductor was 70m below the terminated Rio Tinto hole.



Resources Rising Starts Investor Presentation



Managing Director Shane Pike will deliver the investor presentation at this week's Resources Rising Stars investor lunch series in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.



Investors can attend the presentation free of charge by registering at:

https://www.resourcesrisingstars.com.au/event1/events



Great Western, in conjunction with geological and geophysical modelling completed by Sandfire Resources ( ASX:SFR ), previously a joint venture partner now withdrawn with the project now 100% held by GTE, interprets the conductor represents a giant Winu Style Intrusive Related Copper-Gold Target.



This video gives further insight into both these tier 1 targets and presents the multiple and co-incident geological attributes that makes these two targets a compelling proposition for Great Western Exploration.



