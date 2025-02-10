

MOU Signed with Lafarge Canada Inc.

Melbourne, Feb 10, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited ( ASX:LU7 ) ( KU00:FRA ) ( LUVSF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Lafarge Canada Inc. ("Lafarge") for the exclusive supply of Aluminosilicate Secondary Product (ASCR) produced from the Becancour Lithium Refinery.



Highlights



- MOU signed with strategic cement partner, Lafarge Canada Inc.



- Canadian cement producer, part of the Holcim Group



- Exclusive supply of all Aluminosilicate product ("ACSR") from Becancour



- ACSR is used as an additive to cement products



- Improves cement durability, strength, and production costs



- Significant growth in Canadian cement industry



ASCR, commonly used as an additive in the cement industry, significantly enhances compressive strength and reduces production costs. Lafarge, a strategic Canadian cement producer, is part of the Holcim Group. Both parties will now work towards finalizing a definitive supply and purchase agreement.



About Lafarge Canada Inc.



Lafarge Canada (www.lafarge.ca) is the largest provider of innovative and sustainable building solutions in Canada, including aggregates, cement, ready mix and precast concrete, asphalt and paving, road and civil construction. We have over 6,900 employees and 400 sites across the country, and as an affiliate of Holcim, Lafarge Canada is driven by the Group's purpose to build progress for people and the planet.



Holcim's 63,448 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building while improving living standards for all. We empower our customers to build better with less, with a broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact(R) to ECOPlanet(R). Through innovative systems, from Elevate's roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting.



With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is on its way to becoming a net-zero company with 1.5degC targets validated by SBTi.



Benefits of ASCR Product



The process yields in the region of 130,000 tonnes of alumina silicate by-product annually and will be marketed as a cement additive. This product comprises silica (SiO2), aluminium oxide (Al2O3), and ferric oxide (Fe2O3).



It features a fine particle size and large specific surface area, enhancing its reactivity and utility in cement production. The Jiangsu Lithium Refinery successfully sold this by-product to local cement industries. Alumina silicate can improve cement strength and durability by absorbing Ca(OH)2 produced during hydration, filling gaps, and reducing heat generation. It also helps to resist cracking in large-volume concrete by mitigating temperature-induced stress. The effectiveness of alumina silicate in cement is well-established, with cement containing 30% alumina silicate showing a 132% increase in 28-day compressive strength compared to Portland cement. Additionally, using the fly ash activity determination method, cement with 30% alumina silicate demonstrates a 174% increase in 3-month compressive strength compared to cement with 30% finely ground quartz sand. By replacing some cement raw materials, alumina silicate can reduce production costs, improve efficiency, and enhance cement quality and durability. Lithium Universe will focus on establishing sales of the alumina silicate additive to local cement manufacturers, providing significant cost-saving benefits.



Canadian Cement Industry



The cement industry in Canada has shown notable growth and resilience in recent years. In 2021, the cement and concrete product manufacturing industry's revenue reached approximately $12.3 billion, marking an increase of 14.14% from $10.8 billion in 2020, indicating robust demand in construction sectors. Cement production volumes in Canada also increased, with the country producing about 13.8 million metric tonnes in 2022, up by 6.2% from 2020's 13 million metric tonnes. This growth aligns with the broader economic recovery post-pandemic, driven by significant investments in infrastructure and residential construction. Moreover, the market size for cement manufacturing in Canada was estimated at $2.1 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5% from 2019 to 2024, though it experienced a decline at a CAGR of 3.8% over that period due to various market dynamics. The industry employs over 166,000 people, contributing significantly to Canada's economy with an annual economic impact of around $76 billion.



Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said, "This is great news for Lithium Universe as we partner with Lafarge Canada Inc. to enhance the North American battery materials supply chain and promote sustainable innovation in Canada's cement industry. This collaboration will not only advance our focus on building Becancour Lithium refinery's secondary product supply chain but also strengthening local supply chains, fostering a more circular economy in Quebec, and contributing to greener construction materials."





About Lithium Universe Ltd





Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

