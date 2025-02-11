

Vertex Strengthens Board

Perth, Feb 11, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited ( ASX:VTX ) ( VTXXF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced mining executive Sean Richardson as an Independent Non-Executive Director.



Details of Mr Richardson's qualifications and experience are as set out below.



Commenting on the appointment, Chairman Roger Jackson said:



We are delighted to have Sean joining the Vertex Board at such an exciting time for the Company as we transition into high-grade gold production from stockpiles at Reward and beyond. He brings a wealth of relevant experience and we expect him to supplement the existing Board and Management team well.



SEAN RICHARDSON



MEng MSc MBA FAusIMM MEIAust GAICD



Sean Richardson is a mining professional with a career spanning over 30 years. Mr Richardson experience extends from operations through to consultancy and managerial roles where he has been involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Australia, North America, Africa, South-East and Central Asia.



Mr Richardson's notable roles include Managing Director of Empire Resources ( ASX:ERL ), Chief Operating Officer for Bardoc Gold ( ASX:BDC ) and Operations Manager for Shaw River Manganese ( ASX:SRR ).



Mr Richardson is passionate about the mining industry and its role in the advance of society, an enthusiasm that has led Mr Richardson to a seek out and attain greater knowledge of the global minerals industry.



Mr Richardson holds a Master of Engineering Technology (Mining Engineering), a Master of Business Administration (Curtin), a Master of Science in Mineral Economics (WASM), a Graduate Diploma in Mining (WASM) and an Advanced Diploma in Engineering and Mine Surveying (TAFE).



Mr Richardson is also a Graduate Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (GAICD), a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and a Member of Engineers Australia (MEIAust).





About Vertex Minerals Limited





Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.

