Sydney, May 26, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - VIDEO: Vertex Minerals Ltd ( ASX:VTX ) ( VTXXF:OTCMKTS ) Exec. Chairman Roger Jackson is interviewed by ABN Newswire and outlines the Move to Gold Production for the Hill End project.



Mr Jackson explains that the company is fully funded with all processes in place to begin gold mining at the historic Hill End location, where the largest gold specimen (The Holterman Nugget) in history was found.



New drilling equipment will allow the company to extend on its current gold resource. 3,600 shallow shafts running along strike, with no drilling provides the company with an exceptional opportunity to grow the resource base as it concurrently begins mining from the "Reward" that contains over 200,000 ounces of gold at over 17 grams per tonne.



The company is moving quickly from explorer/developer to explorer/miner.



To view the Video Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/NOSAH25C





About Vertex Minerals Limited





Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.

