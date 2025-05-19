loading.........

Malibu, CA, May 19, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this compelling episode of The Ellis Martin Report, host Ellis Martin engages in a powerful and enlightening conversation with Michael Breen, CEO and Managing Director of GT Biopharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTBP ). As cancer continues to affect millions globally, GT Biopharma stands at the forefront of a potential breakthrough in immuno-oncology that could redefine how we treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.



Michael Breen, a cancer survivor himself and a seasoned legal and financial professional, shares the mission and science behind GT Biopharma's innovative platform technology. GT Biopharma is a clinical-stage oncology company actively engaged in human trials to combat diseases such as acute myeloid leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and various solid tumors. Their proprietary drug candidate is a TriSpecific NK cell engager, affectionately dubbed a "trike" - a three-part molecule designed to stimulate the body's natural killer (NK) cells to identify and destroy cancer cells.



One fascinating aspect of this groundbreaking technology is its foundation in camelid antibody science - utilizing immune elements derived from animals like camels, llamas, and alpacas, which have evolved extremely robust immune systems due to their harsh living environments. The result is a nanobody-based treatment that is small, precise, and effective in binding to and destroying cancer cells while leaving healthy cells intact.



Unlike traditional cancer therapies such as chemotherapy, radiation, or invasive surgery, which often come with severe side effects, GT Biopharma's treatment aims to provide a humane, targeted, and minimally toxic alternative. Early phase one clinical trials have shown no significant side effects in patients, even among those with stage four cancer, offering a beacon of hope for those who have exhausted all other treatment options.



GT Biopharma is currently undergoing trials at the University of Minnesota, led by Dr. Jeffrey Miller, a renowned professor of hematology and a leading figure in NK cell research. According to Breen, Dr. Miller is the "Tom Brady" of cancer immunotherapy - a quarterback with the vision, leadership, and scientific prowess to potentially lead this game-changing treatment to FDA approval and beyond.



Looking ahead, GT Biopharma plans to launch additional trials targeting solid tumors including breast, prostate, lung, ovarian, gastric, and head & neck cancers in 2025, and further extend into autoimmune disease treatments in 2026. Breen emphasizes the urgent need for innovation in both cancer and autoimmune disease management, noting that the autoimmune market is just as vast and underserved as oncology.



From an investment standpoint, GT Biopharma represents a unique opportunity. Having once achieved a market cap of $550 million in early 2021 following their NASDAQ uplisting, the company's current valuation - under $10 million - underscores the potential for substantial upside as it re-enters the clinic with enhanced second-generation molecules and a diversified trial pipeline.



Whether you're a cancer patient, survivor, caregiver, medical professional, or an investor in the biotech space, this interview offers invaluable insights into the future of precision immunotherapy and the passionate team behind it.



About GT Biopharma, Inc.





GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapies based on the Company's proprietary NK cell engager (TriKE) technology. TriKE therapeutic agents are targeted immunotherapeutic agents that simultaneously react with natural killer (NK) cells and cancer cells to selectively facilitate the killing of cancer cells.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

