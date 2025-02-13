  Arrow Minerals Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile

Perth, Feb 13, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Arrow Minerals Limited (googlechartASX:AMD) (googlechartARWMF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to provide an updated Corporate Presentation which will be delivered by Managing Director David Flanagan of Arrow to the Resources Rising Stars Summer Series Conference in Brisbane, being held today (Thursday, 13 February 2025).

Shareholders, investors, brokers, fund managers and media are welcome to register to attend the Conference either in-person or virtually:

In-Person Event - Sofitel Brisbane Central, Turbot Street
https://www.rrsinvestor.com/events

Event Livestream - Virtual
https://www.bigmarker.com/series/rrs-summer-series-brisbane-l1/series_summit

*To view the Corporate Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/V1K01SF9


About Arrow Minerals Ltd

Arrow Mineral Ltd ASX:AMDArrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) is an exploration and development company focused on delivering long-term shareholder value through the discovery of economic mineral deposits in West Africa. The Company has implemented a systematic science-based exploration philosophy whilst remaining commercially nimble to ensure we capture and retain value.

Contact
Arrow Minerals Ltd
E: info@arrowminerals.com.au
WWW: www.arrowminerals.com.au



