

Vertex Prepares First Gold from Plant Commissioning for Sale

Vertex Minerals Limited is pleased to announce that it has commenced tabling gold concentrate with this material being prepared for sale.



HIGHLIGHTS:



- Vertex's first gold concentrate has been run over the Wilfley table to undergo final concentration with coarse and fine gold evident. This concentrate was produced from material processed during commissioning of the plant. Final weights and grades will be announced once the gold has been sold.



- Vertex have the option to sell gold in concentrate or dore bars, by nature of the gravity process at this plant.



- Commissioning of the gravity plant is ongoing with some further components being introduced to the plant to improve performance, they are:



o A pre-screening scalper has been installed to reduce fines in the system and



o A centrifuge is being installed to extract slimes/fines from the process water.



- Fines are a consequence of surface stockpile weathering over time. This issue is only isolated to the surface stockpile material which is in the weathered zone. The Reward underground material will be fresh and have far less weathered material.



- Samples of the stockpile material have averaged 2.40g/t (refer to Table 1* in the Appendices)



Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson commented: "The commissioning of the stockpile material has presented some challenges with the way the old stockpile material breaks down and has initiated intermittent blockages, which has hindered the commissioning process which otherwise has gone very well. Our technical team and operators are solving the problem by minimising the fine material into the process and dropping out the fines from the process water. We are very pleased to know the feed grade material sampled from the stockpiles are averaging 2.40 g/t which is consistent with previous test work and bulk sampling. It is important to note that our main game is mining the Reward gold mine material which is very high grade and hasn't been weathered like the stockpiles so does not present these processing hinderances."



Vertex's Technical Director, Tully Richards commented: "Further testing of low grade stockpile material, to be fed into the gravity plant, continues to reflect earlier reported trenching and bulk sampling exercises with grades of 2.40g/t returned from the most recent exercise".



