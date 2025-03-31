

Vertex Shares Commence Trading on US OTC Market

Perth, Mar 31, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited ( ASX:VTX ) ( VTXXF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce that its Ordinary Shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States of America (the "U.S.") and have commenced trading under the ticker VTXXF.



HIGHLIGHTS



- Trading commences on OTCQB under the ticker VTXXF.



- OTCQB recognised as an Established Public Market by the SEC.



- Offers enhanced investor benefits, including streamlined trading access for U.S.- based investors to VTX.



- Enables engagement with a network of U.S. investors, data distributions and media partners.



- ASX compliance qualifies for exemption under US regulations, minimising additional costs.



- There is no change to issued capital as part of the quotation on the OTCQB market and Vertex's primary listing remains the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") listing.



- No new shares in Vertex have been issued as part of the quotation on the OTCQX Market in the USA.



"The US market will take a keen interest in Vertex, an Australian gold company which will be recognised for its high-grade, future free cash generation, exploration upside, and its Australian dollar market value. The OTCQB quotation makes Vertex more readily accessible to a wider audience at a time when the US market is bullish gold and witnessing record Gold prices". Roger Jackson Executive Chairman



The dual-listing of the Company's ordinary shares on the OTCQB offers key advantages for investors, such as improved trading accessibility for U.S.- based investors and increased liquidity driven by a wider geographic reach of potential shareholders. This platform enables the Company to connect with U.S. capital markets, data providers, and media outlets, ensuring that U.S. investors have access to the same high-quality information and disclosures available to Australian investors, delivered through U.S.-focused platforms. Furthermore, the OTCQB listing allows U.S. investors to trade VTX's ordinary shares in U.S. dollars during U.S. market hours, providing a more cost-effective alternative to trading via the ASX platform.



The ability to trade in the Company's existing ordinary shares on the ASX will not be affected by having the OTCQB facility and no new ordinary shares have been issued. VTX will continue to make announcements and disclosures to the Australian Securities Exchange through the Market Operating Rules and Listing Rule requirements.



The OTCQB is acknowledged by the SEC as an Established Public Market and serves as a prominent platform for U.S. and international companies in the entrepreneurial and growth stages. Eligibility requires companies to maintain up-to-date financial reporting (in line with ASX listing rule obligations), meet a minimum bid price requirement, and complete an annual verification and management certification process. As a trusted and transparent marketplace with streamlined access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB supports companies in building shareholder value, enhancing liquidity, and achieving fair market valuation.



The Company would like to thank David Batista of Viriathus Capital who have acted as Sponsor for the Company's application to commence cross-trading on the OTCQB.





About Vertex Minerals Limited





Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.

