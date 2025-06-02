

Contract signed for A$4.6 million modular data centre deployment in Hawaii

Sydney, June 2, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - DXN Limited ( ASX:DXN ), a specialist in prefabricated modular data centre solutions, is pleased to announce the signing of a contract with Globalstar Inc (Globalstar) valued at approximately AU$4.6 million.



Key Highlights



- DXN signs AU$4.6 million contract, delivering three prefabricated modular data centre units to Globalstar.



- DXN selected for its technical strength, customisation capability, and proven delivery of high-quality modular infrastructure.



- Supports expansion in the global satellite communications sector, strengthening DXN's position in high-performance, mission-critical infrastructure markets.



- Aligns with global demand for edge-capable, rapidly deployable data centres supporting growth in satellite ground stations and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) communications.



The agreement



DXN has secured contract for A$4.6 million with Globalstar for the design, prefabrication, and delivery of three high-specification modular data centre units for deployment in Maui, Hawaii, by end of 2025.



DXN secured the contract after a formal and highly competitive procurement process; and was awarded the contract after demonstrating superior customisation capabilities and a track record of delivering high-quality modular infrastructure across government, defence, telco, and satellite industries. As part of the contract DXN will deliver three factory-built and fully integrated modules; the modules will be developed to a high-level of specification to meet the unique needs, robust technical and operational requirements of a global satellite communications provider, like Globalstar.



The win marks a further milestone in DXN's strategic expansion into high-growth sectors such as satellite communications and aerospace, reinforcing the Company's position as a leading provider of mission-critical modular infrastructure for high-demand and remote environments.



Shalini Lagrutta, Managing Director and CEO of DXN, commented:



"The contract with Globalstar is a significant achievement, which highlights DXN's growing relevance in the global satellite and aerospace infrastructure sector.



The win reflects our exceptional technical strength and innovative customisation capabilities and underpins the momentum we are building as we expand into new high-growth sectors such as aerospace, satellite communications, and AI-enabled infrastructure.



This contract is more than a commercial milestone - it affirms DXN's unique value in delivering mission-critical infrastructure. We are excited about the positive impact this project will have on our business and look forward to executing it with the same dedication and precision that defines our brand. We remain focused on executing our scale-up strategy, strengthening our global delivery capabilities, and delivering exceptional outcomes for our customers."



About Global Star



Globalstar, Inc. is a leading U.S.-based telecommunications company that operates a LEO satellite constellation. Their services support critical voice, data, and IoT connectivity across remote and hardto-reach areas worldwide. With a growing role in enabling next-generation satellite communications infrastructure, Globalstar continues to support strategic deployments for major technology partners and enterprise clients across government, commercial, and industrial sectors.





About DXN Ltd





DXN Ltd (ASX:DXN) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and operator of modular data centres in Asia Pacific. DXN's core business is designing, engineering, manufacturing, maintaining and operating data centres. The Company works with major government and blue-chip enterprise customers. It has two core divisions:

1. Modular Division - designs, engineers, manufactures, and deploys EDGE facilities and critical DC infrastructure;

and

2. Data Centre Operations - operates, maintains and markets data centres and critical infrastructure for our own DXN data centres as well as our modular customers. For more information, visit: https://dxn.solutions

