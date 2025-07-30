

Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, July 30, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Locksley Resources Limited ( ASX:LKY ) ( LKYRF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to provide the following Quarterly Activities Report to 30 June 2025.



Highlights for the Quarter:



- Completion of drill permitting for both the Desert Antimony Mine and El Campo REE prospect within the Mojave Project, California



- Field mobilisation and mapping programs at Mojave, generating structural geology and mineralisation target maps/model for both Desert Antimony Mine and El Campo Targets



- Strategic U.S. alliances strengthened through appointment of critical minerals leadership, engagement with federal funding pathways and advances in academic and downstream research partnerships



- Successful quotation on the U.S. OTCQB market to expand North American investor reach



- Submission and acceptance of an expanded drilling Plan of Operations, prioritising Q3 2025 subsurface exploration



- Extensive 3D geological modelling completed to refine targets and support JORC Exploration Target groundwork at Mojave



MOJAVE CRITICAL MINERALS & REE PROJECT (California, USA)



Overview and Operations



During the quarter, Locksley Resources made significant progress at its Mojave Project, strategically located just 1.4 km from the Mountain Pass REE mine, the only active rare earths producer in the U.S. The focus remains on preparing for the Company's maiden drilling campaigns for both antimony and rare earth elements, with regulatory, technical and operational milestones achieved across both the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) and El Campo prospects.



*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/P5R1YE24





About Locksley Resources Limited





Locksley Resources Limited is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals and base metals, with assets in both the United States of America and Australia.

The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony, alongside the Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in highly prospective mineral regions.

