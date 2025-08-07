APPOINTMENT OF TRIBECA CAPITAL TO SUPPORT U.S. CRITICAL MINERALS GROWTH STRATEGY & COMPLETION OF CAPITAL RAISING



Appointment of Tribeca & Completion of Capital Raising

Perth, Aug 7, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited ( ASX:LKY ) ( LKYRF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce the finalization of the heavily oversubscribed capital raising undertaken on the 31st July. In addition, Locksley has appointed Tribeca Capital Pte. Ltd. (Tribeca Capital) as a strategic advisor to the Company, strengthening Locksley's focus on building out its U.S. aligned critical minerals strategy and downstream commercialisation initiatives.



Highlights



- Completion of institutional investor focused capital raising



- Institutionalisation of company register commenced with the addition of multiple Australian funds and professional investors



- Tribeca Capital specialises in strategic advisory services, particularly within the critical minerals and advanced materials sector



- Locksley to gain access to Tribeca Capital's global network across the natural resource and technology sectors



- Tribeca Capital will support the company in advancing its critical minerals strategies, including identifying new technologies, engaging with governments, and capitalising on funding and commercialisation opportunities



- Strategic expertise to position Locksley within U.S. government initiatives aimed at securing domestic supply chains for antimony and rare earth elements.



Tribeca Capital's experience and relationships across the critical minerals and advanced materials space, combined with deep sector expertise and a globalnetwork, supports Locksley's strategic ambition to position itself as a key player in the growing U.S. and global critical minerals supply chain landscape.



Scope of Appointment:



Tribeca Capital is appointed to provide strategic advisory services which may include advice on downstream processing, technology collaborations, government engagement, funding programs and product development initiatives specifically related to critical minerals projects and advanced material applications.



Role & Key Services:



Tribeca Capital will support Locksley by:



- Facilitating introductions to potential advisory board members, technology partners, customers and government funding agencies.



- Bringing established relationships and market intelligence to strengthen Locksley's positioning in the U.S. critical minerals sector.



- Identifying potential downstream processing and technology collaboration opportunities to accelerate value creation.



- Enhancing Locksley's access to international investor networks and government funding programs focused on critical minerals independence.



Nathan Lude, Chairman of Locksley Resources, commented:



"Tribeca Capital's appointment as a strategic advisor to our critical mineral's strategy, marks another important step in positioning Locksley at the forefront of the U.S. and global push for secure, sustainable supply chains. Their expertise and reach across the critical minerals, technologies and international networks will be invaluable as we progress our projects and pursue downstream opportunities to further enhance shareholder value."



Scott Clements, of Tribeca Capital, added: "We are excited to partner with Locksley Resources at a time when critical minerals are central to global energy transition and supply chain security discussions. With our global network and experience working with innovative companies and technologies, we look forward to supporting Locksley's strategy and helping position the company as a key player in this vital sector."



About Tribeca Capital



Tribeca Capital is part of the Tribeca group of companies. Tribeca Capital is a specialist corporate advisory firm with a global presence and extensive experience in natural resources, energy transition and advanced materials. Tribeca Capital provides capital solutions, strategic advice and access to a network of industry leaders, technology developers and institutional investors worldwide.



Next Steps



- BLM approvals for the expanded Plan of Operations expected in September 2025, enabling drilling commencement shortly thereafter.



- Complete integration of recent geological modelling and previous surface sampling activities with the objective of determining a JORC Exploration Target ahead of drill testing.



- Engagement of metallurgical consultant to develop testwork flowsheets for the Mojave Project targeting recovery and upgrade of Rare Earth Elements (REE) and Antimony.



- Launch of the expanded Desert Antimony drill program with first drilling results anticipated in Q4 2025.



- Progress on downstream collaboration opportunities centred around the USA government mandate to create a domestic fully integrated critical minerals supply chain. This encompasses potential technology partnerships in processing capabilities, e-waste and other technologies.



- Further U.S. investor and government engagement leveraging Tribeca's networks to secure strategic capital and policy aligned funding.



- Strengthening U.S. supply chain positioning with additional project level initiatives and strategic partnerships to enhance long term value creation.



Locksley's Strategic U.S. Position:



- Proximity to MP Materials and within a region benefiting from significant U.S. investment in domestic rare earth and antimony production.



- Expanded drill program designed to unlock one of the highest grade known antimony occurrences in the United States.



- Strong funding position provides flexibility to fast-track exploration and assess downstream opportunities in alignment with U.S. critical minerals initiatives.





About Locksley Resources Limited





Locksley Resources Limited is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals and base metals, with assets in both the United States of America and Australia.

The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony, alongside the Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in highly prospective mineral regions.

Related Companies