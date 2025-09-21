loading.........

Sydney, Sep 21, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - VIDEO: Flagship Minerals Ltd ( ASX:FLG ) MD Paul Lock speaks with ABN Newswire about the Pantanillo Gold Deposit in Chile. With greater than a million ounces previously defined by the Gold Majors, Flagship has obtained decades of data as well as over 100 tons of drill core and sample material from the site.



With extensive drilling undertaken by previous owners, the result is an 80% measured resource and many drill holes ending in gold mineralisation, making this a standout opportunity for Flagship.



Paul Lock provides compelling analysis of the other large scale multi-million ounce projects surrounding the Pantanillo deposit with grade, size and cost to production.



Pantanillo stands out as one of the lowest "all in sustaining cost" (AISC) operations, justifying the company's shift in focus to large scale gold mining.



To Watch the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/0T2Q5092





About Flagship Minerals Ltd





Flagship Minerals Ltd's (ASX:FLG) strategy is to secure and develop projects which it believes will position the Company as a low-cost producer of Copper and Lithium, metals that matter. Specifically, Flagship Minerals seeks to secure low capital intensity projects in low-cost jurisdictions and infrastructure rich settings, projects which are positioned for high margin outcomes, and projects which are proximal to industry, chemical processing, and manufacturing.

