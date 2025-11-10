

Visible Gold and Bonanza Grades Intersected at Idenburg

Sydney, Nov 10, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Far East Gold Limited ( ASX:FEG ) ( FEGDF:OTCMKTS ) announced the results of its first hole KSD023 drilled at the highly prospective Sua Prospect, part of the Company's flagship Idenburg Gold Project in Papua Province, Indonesia, which hosts a JORC (2012) inferred mineral resource of approximately 540,000 oz Au, at an average grade of 4.1 g/t Au including an estimated 296,000 oz at an average grade of 3.7 g/t Au within the Sua prospect (see Table 3*).



Coarse visible gold was observed in hole KSD023 associated within a near surface quartz-vein that returned an assay of 82 g/t Au over 0.4m. The vein is part of a broader 9.8m zone at 13.77 g/t Au from 18.5 meters depth. KSD023 was a twin of historical hole KSD002 which returned 11 g/t Au over 11m from 18 meters depth, including 52.5 g/t Au over 1.6 meters. The hole was twinned to confirm assays reported from the historical drilling and confirm the geological interpretations applied. The results have met both objectives.



HIGHLIGHTS KSD023 DRILLHOLE



- High Grade Gold intercepts include:

o 131 g/t Au over 0.8m (24.5m to 25.3m)

o 180 g/t Au over 0.4m (24.9m to 25.3m)

o 24.08 g/t Au over 5.3m (20m to 25.3m)

o 13.77 g/t Au over 9.8m (18.5m to 28.3m)



- Coarse visible gold observed within multiple quartz-sulphide veins



- Assays from KSD023 validate the historical drill hole KSD002. Although visible gold has been reported within other historical drill holes at Sua, notably there was no visible gold reported in hole KSD002. As such, drill testing of previously undrilled parts of the Sua vein system has the potential to intersect new occurrences of visible gold. This is consistent with the occurrence of intermittent but often very rich concentrations of coarse gold within orogenic gold systems.



- Mineralisation at Sua is hosted within a series of stacked milky-quartz +/- sulphide veins in which >30 individual gold-bearing quartz veins have been identified.



- The Sua vein system occurs within the 5km long Sua-Afley shear zone and infers significant potential for additional high-grade discoveries.



Strategic Significance



The confirmation of high-grade gold with visible gold at Sua represents a major step forward in unlocking the full potential of the Idenburg Project The occurrence of coarse gold can significantly enhance resource development potential and the planned Sua drill program will attempt to define the extent of the Sua vein system and the continuity of high-grade zones within it.



CEO & Director Shane Menere has released a video discussing this announcement. Watch the video here:

https://fareast.gold/link/rLwGLe



Current Drill Program



The Sua drill program is designed to confirm the geological interpretation and high-grade gold zones intersected by historical drilling and to expand the current resource area by completion of several step-out drill holes (Figure 2*). The program will consist of 10 diamond drill holes for a total of 1,820 metres. Historical drilling was completed at 100m spacing so the planned holes will in part test the lateral continuity of intersected mineralized zones at 50m spaced holes. Details of the current Sua are provided in the Company ASX announcement of October 12, 2025.



Hole KSD023 was located to be a twin of the historical hole KSD002, and the 2 holes were about 7m apart (Figure 2*). The assay results for KSD023 effectively confirmed those reported in the historical hole and also confirmed the presence of coarse visible gold within quartz veins.



As depicted in Figure 3* the quartz- sulphide + gold vein zones occur as a series of stacked veins that trend east-west and plunge at approximately 35 degrees to the north. A total of 30 individual gold bearing quartz veins were identified by SMGC. Refer to Company ASX announcement of August 21, 2024.



Importantly, the results of preliminary metallurgical test work completed by IMI on surface samples and drill core composites from Sua reported that 50-60% of the gold was recoverable by gravity, while overall recoveries by cyanide-in-leach (CIL) or resin- in-leach (RIL) processes exceeded 90%. This indicates that the Sua mineralisation is amenable to standard extraction techniques.



An initial inferred JORC 2012 resource estimate for the Sua prospect was also completed by SMGC (Table 3*). Based on their assessment of the historical data SMGC estimated an inferred mineral resource of 2.5 million tonnes at an average grade of 3.7 g/t gold (Au) for a total of 296,000 ounces of gold within the Sua prospect. Refer to the SMGC report titled 'JORC Resource Report, PT Iriana Mutiara Idenburg, November 2024' released by the Company in ASX announcement of November 14, 2024. Refer to resource compliance statement in Appendix 1*.



Kwaplu Extension



The current Sua drill program will continue with the objective of expanding the in-situ resource along strike and to depth and also upgrade the inferred resource with some targeted infill drill holes.



In tandem with the Sua drilling the Company has started a detailed mapping and sampling program over the Kwaplu prospect area situated approximately 1 kilometer to the west. Figure 6 shows the current planned Sua drillholes and the Kwaplu prospect immediately to the West. Historical exploration as compiled by SMGC reported the occurrence of discontinuous outcrops with narrow quartz-sulphide veins and veinlets in the creeks for which some samples returned assays exceeding 100 g/t Au. Ridge and spur soil sampling defined a 100-metre-wide strip across three sample lines with peak gold anomalies of 1.08 g/t and 3.88 g/t Au along the main Kwaplu Ridge.



No trenching or drilling of the prospect area has been completed. It is the Company's belief that the Sua shear zones and the system of quartz veins contained within it may extend into the Kwaplu prospect area. The detailed mapping program at Kwaplu will define drill targets to test following the Sua drill program.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/I6P4TOC5





About Far East Gold Ltd





Far East Gold Ltd (ASX:FEG) is an Australian junior exploration company led by some of the biggest names in Australian mining. The company has secured the commercial rights for the acquisition, exploration and development of six advanced gold and copper projects in Indonesia and Australia, including one with a JORC estimate of 996,000 ounces of gold and 190 million pounds of copper.

Related Companies