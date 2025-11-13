



Sydney, Nov 13, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Far East Gold Limited ( ASX:FEG ) ( FEGDF:OTCMKTS ) reports that recent detailed geological mapping across the North Bermol, South Bermol, and Nova prospect areas within the Company's Flagship Idenburg Project, has identified multiple new zones of mineralised quartz veining associated with low angle shear-fault systems.



Field sampling has returned high-grade gold assay results from all three prospects, further demonstrating the district-scale potential of the Idenburg Project.



KEY RESULTS:



- North Bermol: Grab and outcrop sample assays up to 22.1 g/t Au and 11.8 g/t Ag.



- South Bermol: Grab and outcrop sample assays up to 7.1 g/t Au and 2.6 g/t Ag.



- Nova Prospect: Grab and outcrop sample assays up to 8.1 g/t Au and 2.1 g/t Ag.



- The mineralised samples were collected from quartz-sulphide zones within interpreted low angle shear and thrust faults. The significance of such structures has been confirmed by drill intercepts at Bermol and North Bermol prospects. Refer to Company ASX announcement of Oct. 27, 2025.



- These results confirm that similar gold-mineralised fault/shear structures occur within multiple prospects, underscoring the strong potential for additional gold discoveries through continued drill testing of defined targets.



HIGHLIGHTS:



- Detailed mapping has discovered additional outcropping sulphide-bearing quartz veins and shear zones across the Bermol district (see Figures 2 and 3*).



- The low-angle, northwest-trending shear zones that host high-grade mineralisation at North Bermol are now recognised in other areas, confirming the potential to define new high-grade gold zones.



- Mapping and sampling within the Nova prospect have identified mineralised quartz-sulphide veins within shear zones that have gold grades comparable to those at Bermol.



- Results from the expanded surface mapping program and from recent drilling reinforce the Company's interpretation that multiple shear-related gold systems are present. The results support the Company's aggressive work program to make new discoveries and expand defined resources. Refer to ASX announcement dated 14 November 2024.



- The Company currently has two drill rigs operating at the North Bermol and Sua prospects, where the ongoing drilling campaign continues to deliver highly encouraging results.



Results of Detailed Mapping



Coincident with the current Phase 1 drill program the Company is completing a program of detailed mapping within the Idenburg property. This work builds on the review and assessment of historical exploration at Idenburg prepared by SMGC and discussed in their Independent Exploration Target Report for the Idenburg Property released by the Company in ASX announcement of August 21, 2024. The objective is to define new zones of gold mineralisation to possibly test as part of the ongoing drill program. The South Bermol prospect represents the interpreted southern extension of an approximately 4km long structural corridor (Figure 2*).



Although the corridor has a general north-northeastern orientation mapping and recent drilling at North Bermol indicate that gold mineralisation can also be found within northwest-trending fault/shear zones. Refer to Company ASX announcement of Oct. 27, 2025.



Initial mapping at the Nova prospect has identified gold mineralisation associated with quartzsulphide veins hosted within low-angle shear zones similar to that which occurs at North Bermol.



The SMGC compilation of historical exploration reported that soil sampling conducted over a large area at Nova identified a cluster of anomalous gold values (>0.1 g/t Au) over a 300-metre segment of the Nova prospect (Figure 4*) and that outcrop samples returned 1m at 3.90 g/t Au and 1m at 9.06 g/t Au. See Figures 4 and 5*.



The Company will continue with the current detailed mapping and surface rock sampling to identify new zones of gold mineralisation within the Idenburg prospect areas. Drill targets will be defined and priority targets will be tested as part of the current Phase 1 scout drill program.



