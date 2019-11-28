loading.........



PSR Life Sciences Conference 28 November 2019

Sydney, Dec 13, 2019 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Anatara Lifesciences Ltd ( ASX:ANR ) CEO Steve Lydeamore presented to investors at the Pitt Street Research Life Sciences Conference in Sydney last month. During his presentation, Steve spoke to the Anatara story and the exciting year we have ahead with upcoming corporate milestones on both our human and animal health product opportunities.Anatara is currently evaluating a range of evidence-based gastrointestinal consumer health products with a view to expand its current pipeline through in-licencing and distribution. In parallel, the Company continues to remain on-track to announce its human clinical trial protocol and the latest results from its preclinical animal studies for its Gastrointestinal ReProgramming dietary supplement for gut health, bringing the Company closer to partnering in 2020.The Company remains focused on building a pipeline of evidence-based human gastrointestinal health products which will provide real outcomes for patients and drive value for its shareholders.To view the video, please visit:About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.