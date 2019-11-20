

Agreement with First Nation Abitibiwinni on Authier Project

Brisbane, Dec 13, 2019 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( FRA:DML ) ( OTCMKTS:DMNXF ) is pleased to announced the completion of an agreement with The Council of the First Nation Abitibiwinni (Pikogan) in relation to activities undertaken during the exploration phase of the Authier Lithium Project.To view the joint release, please visit:About Sayona Mining Ltd

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au