Brisbane, Dec 19, 2019 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Anatara Lifesciences ( ASX:ANR ) is pleased to provide an update on its GaRP dietary supplement preclinical milestones, which is being developed to specifically target two human gastrointestinal disorders, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).Highlights- Potential adjuvant effect in reducing inflammation with the co-administration of GaRP with disease-modifying medications- Potential to reduce the dose of disease-modifying medications known to have devastating side-effects- GaRP does not affect the uptake or potential activity of probiotics- Anatara on track to an anticipated partnering deal milestone by 2H 2020Anatara's GaRP dietary supplement has the potential to be used in a wide range of chronic gastrointestinal (GI) indications. As such, it was important that the Anatara team establish that the product would not interfere with the effectiveness of commonly used prescription medications indicated for GI disorders, as well as other commonly used complementary and alternative medicines, such as probiotics.Significantly, preclinical data suggests the co-administration of GaRP with a commonly used disease-modifying medication (these medications are the backbone of current inflammatory bowel disease treatment regimens) demonstrated a significant increase in the reduction in inflammation. This is an exciting observation of an adjuvant effect and suggests the potential to significantly reduce the dose of relevant prescription medications. If this clinically-relevant finding translates into humans, patients will have the advantage of being able to reduce their dose of disease-modifying medications which are renowned for their devastating side-effects, such as sepsis. These findings are currently being confirmed in animal models of IBD.Anatara has also demonstrated, using in-vitro gut models, that its GaRP dietary supplement did not affect the uptake or potential activity of probiotics.Anatara's CEO, Mr Steven Lydeamore said, "This data adds to the strong scientific proof that our GaRP dietary supplement has the potential to be game changing. The activity of the product is due to its unique formulation and has the added advantage of being able to be fast-tracked to consumers, as the traditional, formal drug pathway for approval is not required.""Our proprietary product has demonstrated that it not only has the potential to manage the devastating symptoms experienced by IBD and IBS patients, but may also address the underlying causes of these chronic bowel conditions. Meeting this milestone keeps Anatara on track to an anticipated partnering deal by 2H 2020."IBS is the most common GI condition affecting approximately 11% of the global population, while IBD affects an estimated five million people globally.Current pharmaceutical treatments have high failure rates and severe side-effects, leading to over 50% of IBS and IBD patients trying complementary and alternative medicines (CAMS) in the hope of effectively managing their chronic bowel condition. As many patients perceive the risk-benefit of CAMs to be favourable, patients are willing to spend significant amounts of money on CAMs. In 2018, expenditure on gastrointestinal supplements and over-the-counter (OTC) digestive remedies in the US alone was US$8 billion.About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

