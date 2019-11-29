WWW:www.goldfund.io Company Overview
Announces Queensland Work Program Approval
Announces Queensland Work Program Approval
Sydney, Jan 16, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - GoldFund.io Announces that Queensland Minerals Pty Ltd has applied for an exploration permit and has received formal notification that the work program has been approved.

Queensland Minerals applied for the grant of an exploration permit to allow evaluation of gold deposits in Queensland, Australia with the view that development of these deposits will provide gold to the GoldFund ecosystem.


About GOLDFund.io

Goldfund Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security.

 


Contact
Contact:
T: +61-2-8205-7353
W: www.queenslandminerals.com


Related Companies

GOLDFund.io              

ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

Financial GeneralMiningGoldCopperCryptocurrencyICOBlockchain

Presentation

Download Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

Launches Blockchain Enabled Gold KiosksTim Mckinnon Explains GoldFund EcosystemGoldfund launches to develop Australian Gold Mines

Whitepaper

Download Presentation

GOLDFund.io


Read More

Social Media