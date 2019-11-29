

Announces Queensland Work Program Approval

Sydney, Jan 16, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - GoldFund.io Announces that Queensland Minerals Pty Ltd has applied for an exploration permit and has received formal notification that the work program has been approved.Queensland Minerals applied for the grant of an exploration permit to allow evaluation of gold deposits in Queensland, Australia with the view that development of these deposits will provide gold to the GoldFund ecosystem.About GOLDFund.io

Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security.