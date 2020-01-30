

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Perth, Jan 31, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Ltd ( ASX:ATC ) raised a total of A$4.6 million during the quarter consisting of A$1.8 million from a share placement and A$2.8 million from a share purchase plan (SPP) that was well supported by existing shareholders. Both the placement shares and the SPP shares were issued at a price of 9.75 cents per share, representing a 15% discount to the price of the Company's shares as traded on the ASX at the close of trade on Monday, 2 December 2019.The share placement was anchored by the Company's major shareholders Deutsche Balaton AG / Delf, which subscribed to $0.6 million of new shares, the balance of the share placement was supported by a range of professional and sophisticated investors, many of whom are long-term holders of Altech shares. The number of applications for new shares that the Company received from existing shareholders under the SPP was pleasing. In excess of 300 shareholders participated in the SPP and contributed an additional $2.8 million, which is an excellent outcome - especially considering the timing of the SPP which coincided with the Christmas/New Year period.Proceeds will be applied to the Company's project funding strategy, payments for Stage 2 engineering and construction activities at the Company's high purity alumina (HPA) plant in Johor, Malaysia, and for administration and working capital purposes.To view the quarterly report, please visit:About Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (HPA) (Al2O3).

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. There is no substitute for HPA in the manufacture of synthetic sapphire.

Global HPA demand is approximately 25,315tpa (2016) and demand is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% (2016-2024), primarily driven by the growth in worldwide adoption of LEDs. As an energy efficient, longer lasting and lower operating cost form of lighting, LED lighting is replacing the traditional incandescent bulbs.