Malibu, CA, Dec 21, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Martin Stein, the CFO of Altech Batteries Limited (googlechartASX:ATC) (googlechartA3Y:FRA) (googlechartALTHF:OTCMKTS).

Altech Batteries is commercialising a 120 MWh solid state sodium chloride battery production facility to produce 1MWh GridPacks for the European grid energy market, and is also at the cutting edge of developing battery materials for a Lithium-ion battery future by successfully incorporating silicon in graphite anodes to produce higher energy density batteries.

Mr Stein is a finance and corporate executive with over 20 years of international experience. He has held the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary in several ASX listed companies. In these roles, Mr Stein has been responsible for all aspects of capital raising, financial management, shareholder liaison and corporate governance.

Martin has provided corporate services for companies listed on the LSE, NYSE and the AIM, including Colgate-Palmolive, Sony, Heinz, DHL Express and Bosch.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/C0H2GE0H


About Altech Batteries Ltd

Altech Chemical Ltd ASX:ATCAltech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns. 

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

Contact
Corporate
Iggy Tan
Managing Director
Altech Batteries Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechgroup.com

Martin Stein
Chief Financial Officer
Altech Batteries Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechgroup.com


