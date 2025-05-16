CERENERGY(R) TYPE BATTERY DEMONSTRATES 28-YEAR SHELF-LIFE PERFORMANCE



Perth, May 16, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( A3Y:FRA ) ( ALTHF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce the exceptional long-term shelf life of its CERENERGY(R) sodium-nickel-chloride (Na Ni-Cl) battery technology.



Highlights



- CERENERGY(R) has been designed on well-established sodium-nickel-chloride chemistry



- Origins to the first-generation Zebra batteries



- 28-year-old Zebra battery, left unused in storage, provided to Altech



- Upon testing, battery performed as if it were new



- No degradation in function or capacity despite nearly three decades of dormancy



- Ideal for long-term military storage



CERENERGY(R) batteries have been designed on well-established sodium-nickel-chloride chemistry, which traces its origins to the first-generation Zebra batteries. These earlier Zebra cells had a smaller energy capacity (approximately 100Wh) compared to the current CERENERGY(R) cells (250Wh). CERENERGY(R) cells were developed to improve energy capacity and reduce battery costs, but share the same fundamental Na Ni-Cl electrochemical design.



In a compelling demonstration of the technology's durability, a 28-year-old Zebra battery- originally manufactured by AEG ZEBRA in Berlin and left unused in storage-was recently provided to Altech for evaluation. Upon testing, the battery was successfully activated and performed as if it were new, exhibiting no degradation in function or capacity despite nearly three decades of dormancy.



The underlying reason for this remarkable longevity lies in the battery's unique chemistry and solid-state design. In its inactive state, the battery's electrolyte exists as solid sodium aluminium chloride salt crystals and nickel powder. All components are contained within a hermetically sealed, pressure-tight cell, preventing any moisture ingress or chemical degradation. Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries-which rely on volatile liquid electrolytes that degrade over time-the CERENERGY(R) system remains completely inert and stable at ambient conditions.



When activated by heating to approximately 270 degC, the 28-year-old Zebra battery transitions into its operational state and can immediately begin charging and discharging with no observable loss in performance. This "on-demand activation" feature makes it particularly appealing for defense and strategic reserve applications, where batteries may need to be stored for extended periods and rapidly deployed when needed. In fact, such systems could be buried underground or warehoused for decades and reactivated without any compromise in performance.



To validate this capability further, Altech's joint venture partner, Fraunhofer IKTS, has conducted a rigorous individual cell stress-testing program. The 28-year-old cell is currently undergoing daily charge and discharge cycling at 300 degC across a 20-80% state of charge (SoC) range. The tests confirm not only the battery's safe operation but also its consistent performance across the full capacity spectrum.



This breakthrough reaffirms the robustness, safety, and strategic advantage of CERENERGY(R) sodium-nickel-chloride battery technology, setting it apart from conventional storage solutions in terms of reliability and long-term stability.





