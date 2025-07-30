

Perth, July 30, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Ltd ( ASX:ATC ) ( A3Y:FRA ) ( ALTHF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to inform shareholders that an individual single-cell stress-testing program conducted by JV partner Fraunhofer IKTS has confirmed the safety and operational robustness of the CERENERGY battery technology. On 1 October 2024, the Company announced that the first CERENERGY ABS60 battery prototype was successfully brought online and is operating as intended.



During the production of the first prototype, additional individual cells were set aside for a rigorous testing protocol designed to evaluate performance under abnormal or stressed conditions , beyond s tandard operating parameters. These tests aimed to verify the performance, integrity, and resilience of the individual CERENERGY battery cells-and have delivered excellent results.



Group Managing Director Iggy Tan said "We are delighted by the level of interest in our CERENERGY battery technology at Hannover Messe. The feedback we've received from potential partners and industry players has been extremely encouraging. As countries and industries accelerate their transition towards renewable energy, we see CERENERGY as a game-changer in providing cost-effective, safe, and sustainable battery solutions."



Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

