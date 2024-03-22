  Altech Batteries Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Alternative Energy#Nanotechnology
loading.........
 

Perth, Mar 22, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (googlechartASX:ATC) (googlechartA3Y:FRA) (googlechartALTHF:OTCMKTS) advises a recent interview with Managing Director Iggy Tan.

In the interview, Iggy discusses Altech's recent progress with German government institute Fraunhofer on the joint venture to commercialise the 120 MWh Sodium Chloride Solid State CERENERGY(R) Batteries for grid energy storage on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. Iggy discusses the results of the Definitive Feasibility Study as well as Altech's strategy for moving forward with the project.

To Watch the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2SQTPKTR


About Altech Batteries Ltd

Altech Chemical Ltd ASX:ATCAltech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns. 

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

https://twitter.com/altechbatteries https://www.facebook.com/AltechChemicals/ https://au.linkedin.com/company/altechbatteries abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Corporate
Iggy Tan
Managing Director
Altech Batteries Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechgroup.com

Martin Stein
Chief Financial Officer
Altech Batteries Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechgroup.com


Related Companies
Altech Batteries Ltd cs ct ja en kr ae de es id fr th br ru 
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

#Alternative Energy#Nanotechnology

Presentation

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

  • Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) CFO Martin Stein - Increasing Battery Life and Capacity with High Purity Alumina Covered Silicon Stopping First Cycle Loss
  • Ellis Martin Report: Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) Cracks the Silicon Code-A Chat with Iggy Tan
  • Ellis Martin Report: Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC) Iggy Tan: Solid State Efficient Sodium Chloride (Salt) Batteries, Changing the Lithium Ion Battery Dynamic for Grid Energy Storage
  • FINANCE VIDEO: Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) Interview with ABN Newswire's Tim Mckinnon

    • Research Report

    Download PresentationDownload Presentation

    Altech Batteries Ltd


    Read More About Altech Batteries Ltd