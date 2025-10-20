loading.........

Perth, Oct 20, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Ellis Martin Report features Iggy Tan, Managing Director of Altech Batteries Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( ALTHF:OTCMKTS ), a leader in solid-state sodium-chloride battery technology redefining grid-scale and industrial energy storage.



From Perth, Australia, Tan explains how Altech's fireproof, maintenance-free batteries-built on proven sodium-nickel-chloride chemistry-offer a safe alternative to lithium-ion in critical environments, from data centers and oil platforms to renewable-energy grids.



Host Ellis Martin, Founder of Money Talk Radio and The Ellis Martin Report, speaks with Tan about the company's joint venture with Fraunhofer Institute (Germany) and AM Power (China) to commercialize a 100 MWh solid-state battery plant and expand UPS-system deployment across Europe, Australia, and the U.S.



Highlights:



- Altech's sodium-nickel-chloride batteries are totally fireproof and maintenance-free



- Ideal for uninterruptible-power (UPS) and grid-storage applications



- Low carbon footprint-half that of lithium-ion (Standard & Poor's "Dark Green" rating)



- Multiple European offtake partners and a ZEUR56 million grant in place



- New $6 million raise to accelerate UPS battery sales and 90 kW prototype production



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3B3L7809





About Altech Batteries Ltd





Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

