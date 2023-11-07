  Altech Batteries Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Bulk Chemicals#Financial General#Chem General#Mining#Gold#Copper
loading.........
 

Sydney, Nov 7, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Iggy Tan, the Managing Director of Altech Batteries Limited (googlechartASX:ATC) (googlechartA3Y:FRA). In this segment we discuss the process of coating metallurgical silicon with alumina for lithium-ion batteries, thereby reducing or eliminating very common first cycle loss in EVs and preserving battery life. Mr. Tan joins Ellis at the IMARC Mining Conference in Sydney, Australia.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/LR6JAF2S


About Altech Batteries Ltd

Altech Chemical Ltd ASX:ATCAltech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns. 

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

https://twitter.com/altechbatteries https://www.facebook.com/AltechChemicals/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/australia-minerals-&-mining-group abnnewswire.com 



About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

https://twitter.com/ellismartinrprt https://www.facebook.com/EllisMartinRprt https://www.youtube.com/user/opportunityshow https://www.linkedin.com/in/ellis-martin-5556ba2 abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Corporate
Iggy Tan
Managing Director
Altech Batteries Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechgroup.com

Martin Stein
Chief Financial Officer
Altech Batteries Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechgroup.com


Related Companies
The Ellis Martin Report en de 
Altech Batteries Ltd cs ct ja en kr ae de es id fr th br ru 
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Since Published: 308) 
Related Industry Topics:

#Bulk Chemicals#Financial General#Chem General#Mining#Gold#Copper

Presentation

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

  • Ellis Martin Report: Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Advances Positive PEA for Santo Tomas and Cantor Fitzgerald Issues BUY Rating
  • Ellis Martin Report: Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSE:WRN) The Largest Critical Minerals Project in Canada
  • Ellis Martin Report: Pulsar Helium Inc.'s (CVE:PLSR) CEO Thomas Abraham-James: Expanding Helium Footprint at the Topaz Project in Minnesota
  • Ellis Martin Report: Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) Identities Significant From-Surface Copper at West Zone

    • Research Report

    Download PresentationDownload Presentation

    Altech Batteries Ltd


    Read More About Altech Batteries Ltd

    The Ellis Martin Report


    Read More About The Ellis Martin Report