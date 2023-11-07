loading.........

Sydney, Nov 7, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Iggy Tan, the Managing Director of Altech Batteries Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( A3Y:FRA ). In this segment we discuss the process of coating metallurgical silicon with alumina for lithium-ion batteries, thereby reducing or eliminating very common first cycle loss in EVs and preserving battery life. Mr. Tan joins Ellis at the IMARC Mining Conference in Sydney, Australia.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/LR6JAF2S





Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

