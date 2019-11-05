

2020 Half Year Results Date and Webinar

Sydney, Feb 10, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - MNF Group Limited ( ASX:MNF ) will release its financial results for the half year ended 31 December 2019 on Tuesday, 25 February 2020.Following the release, our CEO, Mr Rene Sugo will be joined by our CFO, Mr Chris Last and CTO, Mr John Boesen to present the FY2020 half year results via a webinar.When: Tuesday, 25 February 2020Time: 9:00am - 10:00am AEDTWebinar link: https://mnfgroup.limited/investors About MNF Group Ltd

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) is one of Asia-Pacific's fastest growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006, it is now capitalised at around $350M, and twice winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific "Best under a Billion" award. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has over 500 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. MNF develops and operates a global communications network and software suite enabling some of the world's leading innovators to deliver new-generation communications solutions.

As the world moves to IP, MNF Group is building the brands, services, network and technology to lead the way.

