

RC Drilling Rig back at Kat Gap

Perth, Feb 17, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - WA-focused gold exploration and development company Classic Minerals Limited ( ASX:CLZ ) ("Classic", or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has recommenced RC drilling at its 100% owned Kat Gap Gold Project covering exploration licences E74/422 and E74/467.Highlights:- Up to 3500m of RC drilling underway at Kat Gap after highly successful campaigns in November 2019 and January 2020;- Hole depths ranging from 40m to 170m;- Assay results expected mid-March;- RC Drilling program designed to follow-up deeper down-plunge high-grade mineralisation on the granite-greenstone contact over a 200m strike adjacent to the cross-cutting Proterozoic dyke previously tested by the Company;- RC Drilling also testing 200m along strike south of the cross-cutting Proterozoic dyke plus a further 150m north of current drill coverage bringing the overall potential strike length of the Kat Gap system to over 800m;- Understanding the down-plunge orientation of high-grade gold mineralisation will aid significantly in the planning of further RC drill holes on the south side of the Proterozoic dyke;- Previous RC drilling by Classic at Kat Gap has returned outstanding high-grade gold intercepts from shallow depths*.Classic CEO Dean Goodwin said:We are excited to be back at Kat Gap to undertake more follow up drilling so soon after the great results of our last two drilling programs, including multiple high-grade gold hits close to the surface, extensions at depth down plunge and along strike south of the dyke. This round will be focused solely on Kat Gap which has delivered outstanding results from the previous 8 drill campaigns. Drilling will again focus on the main granite - greenstone contact of which only 500m of a total 3.5km of potential strike has been tested by the Company.We are planning to drill down plunge of recent high-grade gold intercepts along a 200m section north of the cross-cutting Proterozoic dyke in an attempt to increase the width and strike length of this gentle northerly pitching shoot. RC drilling will also be carried out south of the dyke for around 200m and north along strike for 150m. The south side of the dyke has received very little attention to date. The program is designed to probe between 40m and 170m below surface.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Classic Minerals Ltd

Classic Minerals Ltd (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).