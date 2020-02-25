WWW:www.mnfgroup.limited Company Overview
Webinar of Half Year Results Presentation
Webinar of Half Year Results Presentation
Sydney, Feb 26, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - MNF Group (ASX:MNF) (FRA:M2S) has uploaded the Half Year Results and Guidance Update webinar to the MNF Investor Relations website.

The Webinar can be accessed via the link below:
https://mnfgroup.limited/investors


About MNF Group Ltd

MNF GroupMNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) is one of Asia-Pacific's fastest growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006, it is now capitalised at around $350M, and twice winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific "Best under a Billion" award. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has over 500 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. MNF develops and operates a global communications network and software suite enabling some of the world's leading innovators to deliver new-generation communications solutions.

As the world moves to IP, MNF Group is building the brands, services, network and technology to lead the way.

For further information about MNF Group Limited please visit: http://mnfgroup.limited/

  


Contact
Miki Kando
Executive Assistant to CEO / CTO
T: +61 2 8008 8231
E: miki.kando@mnfgroup.limited



Related Companies

MNF Group Ltd

ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Since Published: 350) 
Related Industry Topics:

E-Commerce and MobileConsumers GeneralIT GeneralAdvertising & Media

Presentation

Download Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

Institutional Investor Day PresentationMNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) FY16 Results PresentationCEO Outlines Strategy for Growth

MNF Group Ltd


Read More

Social Media