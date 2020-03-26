

General Meeting Update - Virtual Meeting

The directors of Nova Minerals Limited ( ASX:NVA ) ( FRA:QM3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ) advises that its General Meeting to be held on 2 April 2020 at 11.30 am AEDT will now be a Virtual Meeting.

In view of the evolving COVID-19 situation and public health concerns, the Board is monitoring closely how matters develop over the coming weeks. The health of the Company's shareholders, as well as its employees and other stakeholders is of paramount importance.

The Board encourages shareholders to monitor the ASX and the Company's website for any updates in relation to the General Meeting that may need to be provided. In the meantime, the Board encourages shareholders to submit their proxies as early as possible, even if they intend to attend the Virtual Meeting, as the situation may change (e.g. there may be restrictions on how the meeting itself may be held or conducted).

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders are able to now ONLY attend the General Meeting via the ZOOM online, virtual, medium.

