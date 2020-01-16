Sydney, April 8, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - GoldFund.io (CRYPTO:GFUN) has launched a digital cryptocurrency exchange to trade physical and digital gold.
Launches Digital Cryptocurrency Exchange for Trading Gold
GoldFund's commodity trading platform allows users to trade the GoldFund token (GFUN) for gold.
Gold is sourced from fully accredited sources.
GoldFund is partnering with near term gold producers to enable a source of gold directly from their mining operations. GoldFund's most recent partner, Queensland Minerals PL (QML), has completed all aspects of their work program application and their exploration permit has been granted. QML plans to begin the resource definition as soon as travel restrictions for COVID-19 are lifted.
For more information, please visit:
https://exchange.goldfund.io
About GOLDFund.io
Sourcing Capital for Mining & Investment in Precious Metals while providing liquidity to transactable Cryptocurrency Coins using Blockchain Security.
