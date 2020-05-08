

Quarterly Webinar Presentation

Brisbane, May 8, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( FRA:C9J ) ( OTCMKTS:CPTLF ) announces that the March 2020 quarterly webinar presentation will be delivered on Thursday, 14 May 2020 commencing at 10:00am AEST.The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr Leon Devaney, and Chief Financial Officer, Damian Galvin, will cover the Company's financial performance and activities for the quarter. The presentation will also provide an update on key growth initiatives, including the status of JV negotiations to complete the Dukas exploration programme. Attendees will be provided an opportunity to submit questions for a Q&A session to occur at the completion of the presentation.Participants wishing to join this webinar online will need to register using the following link:About Central Petroleum Limited

