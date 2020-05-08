Corporate Update Presentation
A link to the presentation webcast from the virtual conference is below.
https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/?DisplayItem=E375125
To download the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/39WVJAR1
About Deep Yellow Limited
Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.
|
|
Deep Yellow Limited