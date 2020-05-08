WWW:www.deepyellow.com.au Company Overview
Perth, May 8, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Attached is the Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Corporate Update that was presented live by John Borshoff, Managing Director/CEO at the OTC Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on 7 May 2020. Deep Yellow is listed on the OTC QX Exchange (code DYLLF).

https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/?DisplayItem=E375125

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/39WVJAR1


Deep Yellow Limited ASX DYLDeep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.

  


John Borshoff
Managing Director/CEO
T: +61-8-9286-6999
Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au
www.deepyellow.com.au



