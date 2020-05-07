

Bid Deadline Extended For North American Lithium

Brisbane, May 11, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Emerging lithium miner Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( FRA:DML ) ( OTCMKTS:DMNXF ) announced today the bid deadline for North American Lithium (NAL) has been extended by the court-appointed monitor (administrator), Raymond Chabot Inc. to 15 June 2020.Based on court-approved procedures, the monitor has requested confirmation that Sayona's bid remains open for acceptance until this date. The Company has confirmed its acceptance.Sayona has assembled a world-class team to support its bid for NAL, with Sayona's team encompassing the necessary operational and technical expertise together with environmental, engineering and financial know-how to ensure a successful turnaround.Importantly, Sayona's bid has the unique advantage of being able to combine lithium produced from the Company's nearby Authier Lithium Project with the lithium at the NAL site, facilitating a significant improvement in plant performance and economics.Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch commented: "The delay to the sale process is not unexpected given current conditions in Quebec and globally due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shutdown."We look forward to engaging further with the monitor and other key stakeholders to advance our bid, which offers the best prospects for a successful turnaround at NAL that would support jobs, investment and Quebec's lithium strategy."About Sayona Mining Ltd

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

