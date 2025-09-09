  Sayona Mining Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Market Update Advisory

Brisbane, Sep 9, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - North American lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited (googlechartNASDAQ:ELVR) (googlechartASX:SYA) (googlechartDML:FRA) (googlechartSYAXF:OTCMKTS) advises that the Company will provide an update to the market following completion of the merger with Piedmont Lithium.

The Company will host an investor webcast and call commencing at 8.30am AEST (Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne) on Tuesday, 16 September 2025 (6.30pm EST Monday, 15 September 2025).

Retail shareholders and investors are invited to listen via a webcast service. To listen live, please click on the link below and register your details: https://webcast.openbriefing.com/sya-mu-2025/

Written questions may be submitted via the webcast platform. A direct link is also available from the Sayona website:
https://sayonamining.com.au


About Sayona Mining Limited

Sayona Mining LtdSayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is a North American lithium producer with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. In Quebec, Sayona's assets comprise North American Lithium together with the Authier Lithium Project and the Tansim Lithium Project, supported by a strategic partnership with American lithium developer Piedmont Lithium Inc. Sayona also holds a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in northern Quebec. 

In Western Australia, the company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region prospective for gold and lithium. 

Sayona is exploring for Hemi style gold targets in the world class Pilbara region, while its lithium projects include Company-owned leases and those subject to a joint venture with Morella Corporation.

 

Contact
Andrew Barber
President Investor Relations
T: +61-7-3369-7058
E: ir@sayonamining.com.au



