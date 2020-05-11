

Presenting at OTC Markets Australian Mining Conference

Sydney, May 18, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Theta Gold Mines Limited ( ASX:TGM ) ( OTCMKTS:TGMGF ) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the OTC Markets Australian Mining and Technology Metals Investor Conference on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 15:30 (AEDT).Information on registering and participating can be found below:DATE: Thursday, May 21, 2020TIME: 15:30 (AEDT)LINK: https://tinyurl.com/May21VICPR Company Speaker: Bill Guy - ChairmanThis will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.About Theta Gold Mines Limited

Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is a gold development company that holds a range of prospective gold assets in a world-renowned South African gold mining region. These assets include several surface and near-surface high-grade gold projects which provide cost advantages relative to other gold producers in the region.

Theta Gold Mines core project is located next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim's Rest, in Mpumalanga Province, some 370km northeast of Johannesburg by road or 95km north of Nelspruit (Capital City of Mpumalanga Province). Following small scale production from 2011 – 2015, the Company is currently focussing on the construction of a new gold processing plant within its approved footprint at the TGME plant, and for the processing of the Theta Open Pit oxide gold ore. Nearby surface and underground mines and prospects are expected to be further evaluated in the future.

The Company aims to build a solid production platform to over 100Kozpa based primarily around shallow, open-cut or adit-entry hard rock mining sources. Theta Gold Mines has access to over 43 historical mines and prospect areas that can be accessed and explored, with over 6.7Moz of historical production recorded.