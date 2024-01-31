

Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Jan 31, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Theta Gold Mines Limited ( ASX:TGM ) ( 3LM:FRA ) ( TGMGF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.



HIGHLIGHTS



DURING THE DECEMBER 2023 QUARTER:



- 2200 tons of fresh ore mined, and 2120 tons of historical mine sweepings extracted.



- Final Environmental Authorisation (EA) received for Mining Right 83 from the Department of Mineral Resource and Energy (DMRE) of South Africa (Subject to 90-day review ).



- The Company continues to progress the due diligence process for the A$110 million (US$70 million) non-binding Term Sheet ("TGME Stream") signed with Sprott Streaming and Royalty Corporation ("Sprott Streaming").



*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/LU714670





About Theta Gold Mines Limited





Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is a gold development company that holds a range of prospective gold assets in a world-renowned South African gold mining region. These assets include several surface and near-surface high-grade gold projects which provide cost advantages relative to other gold producers in the region.

Theta Gold Mines core project is located next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim's Rest, in Mpumalanga Province, some 370km northeast of Johannesburg by road or 95km north of Nelspruit (Capital City of Mpumalanga Province). Following small scale production from 2011-2015, the Company is currently focussing on the construction of a new gold processing plant within its approved footprint at the TGME plant, and for the processing of the Theta Open Pit oxide gold ore. Nearby surface and underground mines and prospects are expected to be further evaluated in the future.

The Company aims to build a solid production platform to over 100Kozpa based primarily around shallow, open-cut or adit-entry hard rock mining sources. Theta Gold Mines has access to over 43 historical mines and prospect areas that can be accessed and explored, with over 6.7Moz of historical production recorded.

