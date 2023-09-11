

Environmental Authorisation Update

Sydney, Sep 11, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Theta Gold Mines Limited ( ASX:TGM ) ( 3LM:FRA ) ( TGMGF:OTCMKTS ) provides the following update in relation to the Company's Environmental Authorisation (EA) application granted over Mining Right 83 (MR83) by the DRME.



The Company wishes to advise that the South African Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has received a notice of objection from a private individual against the EA granted by the DMRE over MR83. As per the announcement of 26 July 2023, there is a normal appeal process which enables interested and affected parties an opportunity to lodge an appeal.



Theta Gold has engaged legal counsel to assist in responding to the objection against the granting of the EA for MR83. Note that out of over 900 Interested and Affected Parties, only one person has lodged an objection.





About Theta Gold Mines Limited





Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is a gold development company that holds a range of prospective gold assets in a world-renowned South African gold mining region. These assets include several surface and near-surface high-grade gold projects which provide cost advantages relative to other gold producers in the region.

Theta Gold Mines core project is located next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim's Rest, in Mpumalanga Province, some 370km northeast of Johannesburg by road or 95km north of Nelspruit (Capital City of Mpumalanga Province). Following small scale production from 2011-2015, the Company is currently focussing on the construction of a new gold processing plant within its approved footprint at the TGME plant, and for the processing of the Theta Open Pit oxide gold ore. Nearby surface and underground mines and prospects are expected to be further evaluated in the future.

The Company aims to build a solid production platform to over 100Kozpa based primarily around shallow, open-cut or adit-entry hard rock mining sources. Theta Gold Mines has access to over 43 historical mines and prospect areas that can be accessed and explored, with over 6.7Moz of historical production recorded.