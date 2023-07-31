

Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2023

Sydney, July 31, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Theta Gold Mines Limited ( ASX:TGM ) ( 3LM:FRA ) ( TGMGF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to report on its activities for the period from 1 April 2023 to 30 June 2023.



HIGHLIGHTS



DURING THE JUNE 2023 QUARTER:



- The Company completed a A$5 million (US$3.3 million) financing package and the signing of a commercial bulk sampling trial for its Frankfort gold mine project.



- Received the Water Use License for its TGME Gold Project over Mining Right 83 from the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) of South Africa.



- Frankfort Mine commercial bulk sample mining preparation and operations initiated.



- The Company continues to progress the due diligence process for the A$110 millon (US$70 million) non-binding Term Sheet ("TGME Stream") signed with Sprott Streaming and Royalty Corporation ("Sprott Streaming").



POST QUARTER



- Final Environmental Authorisation (EA) received for Mining Right 83 from the Department of Mineral Resource and Energy (DMRE) of South Africa.



- Drill, blast and mining at Frankfort Mine commenced.



- A$5 million (US$3.3 million) Private Placement completed with strategic professional and sophisticated investors.



