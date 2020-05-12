

Nova Minerals Secures DTC Eligibility

Melbourne, May 19, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Limited ( ASX:NVA ) ( FRA:QM3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ) is pleased to announce that its OTCQB-listed common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC") in the United States.DTCC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust Company, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB by greatly broadening the pool of brokerage firms that will allow their clients to trade the stock.A list of brokers operating on the OTC Markets is available from the following link:NVA Managing Director, Mr. Avi Kimelman said: "We have received numerous requests from US investors who have had difficulty buying our stock and are extremely pleased to announce that we have obtained DTC eligibility, effective May 18, 2020. We continue to make positive steps to grow the Company. We would like to thank our transfer agent, Vstock Transfer, for their guidance through this process and our OTC Sponsor B. Riley FBR.About Nova Minerals Ltd

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.

The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:

- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.

- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.