

Annual General Meeting Presentation

Perth, May 28, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Ltd ( ASX:CYM ) provide the Annual General Meeting Presentation outlining the potential of the Hollandaire project.- Cue Copper Project acquisition mid June 2019 - the first project in the strategy- First drilling by late July 2019- Drilling completed to the end of March 2020o RC drilling of 12,897 metreso DD drilling of 663 metres- Hollandaire mineralised envelope expanded - JORC 2012 compliant resource calculation underway- Metallurgical test work undertaken with impressive results - copper metal produced- Scoping Study on the deposits commenced- Drill testing at Rapier West and Eelya South undertaken with regional field work- 80% Joint Venture earn in completed- Assessment of other copper opportunities in Australia continuesTo view the presentation, please visit:

