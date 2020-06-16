

Resignation and Appointment of Chairman

Melbourne, June 18, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Directors of Nova Minerals Limited ( ASX:NVA ) ( FRA:QM3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ) wish to advise that Executive Chairman, Mr Avi Kimelman has resigned as a Director of the Company for personal reasons, effective close of business on 18 June 2020. Mr Avi Kimelman will remain involved with the Company as a consulting general manager and will work closely with the Board in all aspects of business development. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr David Hersham as Non-Executive Chairman, effective from close of business on 18 June 2020.Mr Hersham was born in the UK and educated at Oxford University. He is an established corporate manager and entrepreneur with a successful history of developing and transforming small-cap companies, particularly in the international real estate and technology sectors. He started his career with diamond miner De Beers and mining remains his original passion.NVA CEO, Mr. Christopher Gerteisen said: "The Board would like to thank Mr Avi Kimelman for his valuable contributions during his tenure as Chairman of Nova. We look forward to his continued contribution in his capacity as a consulting general manager as we work towards increasing tonnages outside the current Resource area while we advance on our path to production at the Estelle Gold Camp.We are pleased to welcome Mr David Hersham to Nova's Board. As the Company grows, David's recognised technical skillset and personal qualities will be a strong asset to Nova Minerals. David is a significant shareholder and has supported the company over its transformative period. We are pleased to have David join the Board at this time as we transition to our next phase of growth.Furthermore, we are continuing our follow up drill program with the second diamond drill rig now in operation on Pad 4, with Holes 1 and 2 (KBDH-001 and KBDH-002) now in the lab and holes 3 and 4 on-route to the lab. We look forward to announcing interpreted assay results in the next week, to be followed by further results as we progress through our current resource drill program.About Nova Minerals Ltd

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.

The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:

- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.

- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.